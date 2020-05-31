Guilty plea entered following seizure of shotgun and ammo in Limerick

A MAN is due to sentenced next month after he admitted having a firearm and ammunition at a house in Limerick city.

When formally arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Patrick Hogan, 37, who has an address at Castlegrange, Church Road, Raheen pleaded guilty to three charges arising from a pre-planned garda operation on September 2, 2017.

On that date, a double-barrelled shotgun and a quantity of ammunition were seized when gardai searched a house at Bengal Terrace.

Mr Hogan, who was first charged in December 2018, has pleaded to suspicious possession of the firearm along with ten “22 long rifle calibre” rounds of ammunition and six twelve-gauge shotgun cartridges.

The case was sent forward for trial last summer after a book of evidence was completed and a copy served on the defendant.

After his client entered his guilty pleas, barrister Lorcan Connelly requested an early sentencing date.

Judge Tom O’Donnell noted this and he adjourned the matter to June 10, when a date will be fixed.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail.