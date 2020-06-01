Jewellery and cash stolen from adjoining Limerick houses during burglary  

A YOUNG man who is accused of breaking into two adjoining houses in the city is facing trial before the circuit court.

Jerry Connors, 22, who has an address at Cherryfield Way, Tallaght, Dublin is accused of stealing jewellery worth €4,500 from one of the houses and more than €2,000 in cash from the second.

The burglaries occurred at Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon at around 6pm on November 17, 2018.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Cathal O’Sullivan told Judge Marian O’Leary it will be alleged the defendant can be identified on CCTV footage which has been obtained by gardai. He said DNA evidence has also been recovered.

The detective said he had “no doubt” Mr Connors would engage in further criminality if released and he expressed concerns he represents a fight risk as he “travels extensively”.

Barrister Maria Brosnan said her client was entitled to the presumption of innocence and she asked the court to note that he has already been in custody for a considerable amount of time.

“These matters will be fully contested,” she told the court.

She disputed the assertion that Mr Connors represents a flight risk saying the father-of-three lives with his mother in Dublin.

“He will abide by any conditions,” she said adding that a significant cash surety was also available.

Despite the garda objection, Judge O’Leary said she was willing to grant bail subject to strict conditions.

Mr Connors must obey a nightly curfew and he must sign on twice a day at a garda station in Dublin.

The defendant was ordered to surrender his passport to gardai and he must keep his mobile phone charged and turned on at all times.

After she was informed that a book of evidence had been completed and served on Mr Connors, Judge O’Leary formally sent the case for trial at Limerick Circuit Court.