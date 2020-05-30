Some sittings of Newcastle West court set to resume

LIMITED sittings of Newcastle West Court are set to resume next week – albeit in Limerick city.​

There have been no court sittings at Newcastle West Courthouse since Friday, March 13 – the day after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressed the nation from Washington DC about the Covid-19 pandemic.

While there have been limited sittings of Limerick District Court since, all scheduled court sittings in Newcastle West and Kilmallock have been adjourned to dates in October and November.

However, In recent days, legal practitioners have been informed by the Courts Service that Judge Mary Larkin is to resume limited sittings of Newcastle West Court from June 2 – at Limerick Courthouse Mulgrave Street.

“She will be following the guidance of the President of the District Court and is willing to hear applications for pleas and strike outs. She will also begin to set dates for hearings where no civilian witness' are required,” states correspondence which has been seen by the Limerick Leader.

However, there are no immediate plans to resume sittings of Kilmallock Court.

“The situation is in constant flux but the County Courthouses will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Cases listed for Kilmallock will continue to be adjourned to dates later in the year,” read the correspondence.

Urgent matters from Kilmallock can be listed before Limerick District Court, if required.