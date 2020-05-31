Homeless man jailed over ‘nasty’ robbery on street outside hostel

A HOMELESS man who attacked and robbed another man on the street outside a hostel in the city has been jailed for two years.

David Griffin, 42, who has an address at St Patrick’s Hostel, Clare Street was before Limerick Circuit Court in relation to an incident at Alphonsus Street in the city centre on June 12, 2017.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Michael Finn said Mr Griffin and another man set upon the victim at around 5pm.

The victim was approached from behind by the culprits who proceeded to repeatedly punch and kick him.

After he was knocked to the ground, Mr Griffin took a pouch of tobacco from his pocket before leaving the area.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told gardai were alerted by a member of staff at McGarry House after she was alerted to “loud noises and fighting” on the street outside.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said the victim sustained “minimal injuries” but that it could have been much more serious.

While the victim told gardai the incident was related to a small debt he owed, this was denied by Mr Griffin.

Barrister Jack Nicholas said his client is a “somewhat vulnerable person” and has a problem with alcohol abuse.

He said he was “frank and forthright” when questioned by gardai and that he admifted giving the victim a “few digs”.

He said Mr Griffin did have a work history but that his life spiraled out of control when he began drinking.

He said his client, who has a number of previous convictions, is doing well in Limerick Prison where he is the head chef and cooks for staff and prisoners.

“He is sober now and he anxious to return to a normal patch when released,” said Mr Nicholas.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell said what happened was very nasty and frightening. He said such incidents are “far too prevalent” and that the use of violence was an aggravating factor.

He imposed a three and-a-half year prison sentence, suspending the final 18 months.