Pipe bomb in Limerick bin was made from dud fireworks

A MAN who made an improvised pipe-bomb from ‘dud fireworks’ has been jailed for three years.

Anthony McNamara, 35, of Ballygrennan Close, Moyross had pleaded guilty to a single charge, under the Explosive Substances Act, in relation to the discovery of the device on February 14, 2019.

Detective Garda Denis O’Leary told Limerick Circuit Court the device was located, at around 9.30am, in a wheelie bin outside Mr McNamara’s home during a drugs search.

After it was discovered, a number of homes were evacuated and the assistance of a Defence Forces EOD team requested.

The device consisted of a nine-inch copper pipe which was ‘crimped’ at each end and filled with a powder-type substance.

Detective Garda O’Leary said a green wire, similar to a lace, had been inserted through a hole in the side of the pipe to act as a fuse.

Following his arrest, Mr McNamara made admissions telling gardai he had made the device from the components of a number of fireworks which had failed to go off the previous Christmas and new year.

He said it was a “stupid idea which popped into my head” after he watched a programme on television.

“I thought it would sparkle. I now know how stupid it was,” he said adding he would have destroyed the device had he realised how dangerous it was.

Detective Garda O’Leary said gardai are sceptical of Mr McNamara’s explanation but he agreed with Mark Nicholas SC that he has no connections to organised crime and that there was no evidence he had the pipe bomb for any sinister purpose.

Mr Nicholas asked the court to note there was no forensic evidence linking his client to the pipe bomb and that it did not contain any shrapnel.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell said he was impressed by a number of testimonials submitted on behalf of Mr McNamara and he accepted he is doing well in prison where he has completed a number of courses.