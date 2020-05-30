'Exceptions at funerals are not acceptable' admits Limerick priest

EXCEPTIONS at funerals are not acceptable said a Limerick priest, after the Leader’s story last week about a mass gathering at a burial in Charleville.

Fr Roy Donovan, of the Association of Catholic Priests (ACP), said they are keenly aware of the stress suffered by bereaved people, who have not been able to attend family funerals.

“It is important that people, without exception, respect the current guidelines. Failure to do so makes life difficult for undertakers, priests and, particularly for bereaved persons who have obeyed the rules. Exceptions are not acceptable,” said Fr Donovan, parish priest of Caherconlish and Inch St Laurence.

The photograph, printed in last week’s paper, showed the number of mourners packed into Charleville graveyard. Deputy Niall Collins described it as a “slap in the face” to those obeying Covid-19 restrictions around funerals.

The TD said there are clear guidelines - there should not be more than 10 people at the graveside.

“People are standing outside their houses to pay their respects as the hearse passes by. And then those who are obeying the rules are seeing a huge crowd in a graveyard on top of each other...” said Deputy Collins.

He said this behaviour puts priests, undertakers and gardai in an unenviable situation.

"The guards can hardly go into a graveyard to clear it while someone is being lowered into the ground. The undertakers and priests are doing their best. It is an insult to the rest of us. A slap in the face," concluded Deputy Collins.

The ACP also sent in a separate statement but connected to Fr Donovan’s words this week. An ACP spokesperson said in these strange coronavirus days those entrusted with the important and delicate task of seeking a balance between protecting life and a gradual and necessary opening up of the economy are to be commended for their careful, prudent and responsible approach.

“In the first phase of this pandemic – as the sufferings, illnesses and deaths of thousands of Irish people attest – care, prudence and responsibility were established as the benchmarks against which the next phase of this national crisis can be measured.

“An obvious danger is that groups, with real and reasonable fears around mental health, employment, business and social activities, may seek unreasonably to force their private agendas on the present careful process. In these circumstances, leaders in Irish society – not least the leaders of the Christian churches – will be expected to give a robust and responsible example.

“Efforts at present effectively demanding that churches be kept open, that public Masses be reinstated and that ‘rights’ to pray in churches be upheld are being canvassed by individuals and groups with their own self-serving and self-interested agendas,” said the spokesperson.

Gathering people together – especially elderly people who are most at risk – is grossly irresponsible and will lead to great pain, suffering and loss of life for many individuals and families, so churches or religious groups claiming entitlement to special treatment is inappropriate and unacceptable, say the ACP.

“As Christians, particularly in these difficult days, we need to be selfless rather than selfish,” said the spokesperson.