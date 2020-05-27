McDonald's confirm reopening date for Limerick Drive-Thru

McDonald's have today confirmed the dates for their Drive Thru restaurants in Limerick to reopen, Thursday June 4.

Between Tuesday and Thursday next week, an additional 51 of the global brand's restaurants will reopen for Drive Thru and they will start to expand the availability of McDelivery. This comes following the opening of six Drive Thru restaurants in Dublin last week.

With fewer employees working in the kitchens and service areas, McDonald's have asked for patrons 'patience and support' as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer to order at restaurants and they expect demand will be high.

McDonald's also confirmed that they will continue to work with local stakeholders and An Garda Síochána as they extend their reopening plans.

With smaller teams, they will still be offering a limited menu over reduced hours, and they ask that you make contactless payments, and limit your spend to €30.

To manage the anticipated demand, they will release the locations of the reopening restaurants on the morning of each day.