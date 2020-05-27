Seventeen patients with Covid-19 being treated at University Hospital Limerick

SEVENTEEN people are being treated with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick.

And a further 41 patients who are suspected of having Covid-19 are currently awaiting test results at the hospital.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Tuesday reveal there was one new confirmed case in the hospital on Tuesday.

As of 6.30pm on Tuesday there were four patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another three patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has increased to 622 after three additional cases were reported to the Department of Health on Tuesday.