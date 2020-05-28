Limerick’s Green members supporting Eamon Ryan

LIMERICK’s two Green party representatives have thrown their weight behind Eamon Ryan as their leader, saying now is not the time for a leadership contest.

Brian Leddin and Cllr Sean Hartigan spoke out after it emerged four councillors in Cork had urged Catherine Martin to challenge Eamon Ryan to take the party forward.​

Under the party’s constitution, a leadership ballot must take place within six months of a general election.

But speaking to the Limerick Leader this week, Mr Leddin acknowledged while constitutionally there may be a need for a ballot, it would not have had to be contested.

“My interpretation of that is that it's for a situation where the party had a bad election. But in this case, the party had a stellar election. It doesn't make sense to act on that provision. Eamon has been our most successful leader ever. I would hope we don't have a contested election. We are at such a critical point in trying to form a government, and trying to get a great deal for our party, for our agenda, for our climate, for the environment. Also, we are at a critical point in where the country is in terms of the Covid-19 pandemic. We don’t want to add any instability,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Cllr Hartigan described any talk of leadership as a “sideshow”.

"I don't think now is the time to be discussing leadership, We need to be discussing government formation at the moment. There's no need to be talking about it at the moment. It's irrelevant, it's taking away from the more important stuff that we need to be talking about at the moment .”

The City East member hopes a second election can be avoided, saying: “People voted for the Green Party go to into government.”