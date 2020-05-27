Limerick caucus urge employers to recognise difficulties of women in lockdown

THE nine female members of Limerick Council has called on employers across the city and county to be aware of the difficulties facing women in lockdown.

Cllrs Sasa Nowak, Olivia O'Sullivan, Elisa O'Donovan, Bridie Collins, Elena Secas, Catherine Slattery, Brigid Teefy and Sarah Kiely have joined together to form the Limerick Women’s Caucus, and have held virtual meetings during the lockdown on issues affecting women.

In a statement, the caucus wrote: “Women’s work often tends to be casual and part time, more often than men, so they are already more vulnerable to unemployment. In addition, many of us have received contact from women forced to leave their employment in order to provide childcare and other caring duties in the home. If large numbers of women lose their jobs, this will lead to further crisis in the form of childcare facilities.”

They also highlighted a major issue that has reared its head in recent days – the face the wage subsidy scheme is not available to those returning from work after maternity leave.

“We ask that this is amended and women returning to work after their maternity leave have their jobs and income protected.”

The Caucus is also calling on employers in the city and county to be as flexible and understanding as possible with their employees with childcare duties. They also wish to remind employers of local supports available to businesses to keep workers in employment and to retaining the link between employer and employee which is critical at this time. In addition, they would like to thank all the people of Limerick for all their incredible efforts in supporting each other during these times.

The Limerick Women’s Caucus is the first of its kind at a local level in Ireland.

It exists to create a supportive working environment for all women elected representatives at a local level and to work on issues of gender equality and policy development. Over time, it is also hoped that this supportive space may encourage more women into public representation throughout Limerick city and county.

Its made up of representatives from all political parties and none, with the Limerick Women’s Network acting as secretariat.