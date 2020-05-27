Limerick on Vice: local rap scene profiled in international rap music web site

LIMERICK’s rap scene has received a boost after it was profiled on the high-profile music web site Vice.

In an extensive piece, Vice says the city has an unofficial title: “Ireland’s capital of underground culture”.

“Over the past few years, Limerick has become a hotspot for both mind-expanding experimental music and riotous rap. Not exactly the kind of stuff Terry Wogan would have spun on BBC breakfast radio. It’s a city so overflowing in local DIY talent,” is writer Colin Gannon’s take.

The piece profiles a number of native rappers including Hazy Haze, Gavin daVinci, StrangeBoy and Citrus Fresh.

Well-known local DJ Nicky Woulfe has said he’s not surprised at the growth of rap in Limerick.

“We have always been a city with a musical edge,” said the Mayorstone man, “Limerick is becoming a mecca of rap music.”

Like every city we have had different kinds of music, from the Beat Scene with the Granny’s Intentions, through the rock age with the wonderful Reform, and this carried on through the 80s with bands like the Groove, Tuesday Blue, Toucandance and others. The 90s was no different with the success of the Cranberries on a world scale.”

He recalls his first encounter with rap music came back in the 1970s when he bought a record by the Last Poets, who had recorded When the Rebolution Comes.

“But it was not known as Rap then it was more about the spoken word guided by instrumentation. This continued for me when I bought a record by Gil Scott- Heron in 1971 called “The Revolution Will Not be Televised which was described as a poem and a song.

Having searched his record collection last wekend, he came across a Limerick band Shilleagh.

“It was a rap record put together with an Irish music back beat along with another track called “Irish Feeling” and it could be considered visionary at the time or indeed a reinvention of a genre because Black Pop and the Hip Hop Culture had its high period between 1984- 1991 and the music genre we called the Urban Explosion happened between 1992- 1999,” Nicky explained.