University of Limerick's Governing Authority recommends student accommodation refunds

The University of Limerick Governing Authority has today given a recommendation that UL subsidiary Plassey Campus Centre Ltd (PCC), which manages the student residences on campus, return rental income to the students who left their accommodation on foot of the government’s decision to close the university campus in March.

UL’s Governing Authority held a Special Meeting today Tuesday during which the refund of student rents was discussed. It was noted that as Plassey Campus Centre Ltd (PCC) is the licensor and a separate legal entity to the University, this is a matter for decision by PCC and not the Governing Authority. Nonetheless, as PCC sought the views of Governing Authority on the matter of refunds, the view of Governing Authority is that the rents be refunded to the students.

Michael McNamara, Clare T.D., who raised the matter with UL in early April having been contacted by students, said he welcomed the decision and that he would continue to maintain pressure on privately owned student accommodation providers to offer refunds to students in light of the closure of Third Level institutes in mid-March.

“When universities and colleges began giving lectures and tutorials remotely, it became clear that students who could do so would leave student accommodation to return home to their families,” stated Deputy McNamara. “I contacted the University of Limerick (UL) in early April and was advised that the matter of refunds to student residents was at that time under serious review by the UL Governing Authority.”

He continued, “Following questioning by me in Dáil Éireann two weeks ago, the Minister for Education Joe McHugh indicated that progress continued to be made on the matter. Today’s decision by UL's Governing body will come as a welcome relief to students and their parents.”