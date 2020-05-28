Temperatures in Limerick set to sizzle for Bank Holiday weekend

Weather charts are showing temperatures up to 26C over the Bank Holiday weekend, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

The famous twitter forecaster, said: "It is going to get warmer and warmer with latest charts showing up to 26C for Bank Holiday Monday, that is long way out in weather terms so stay tuned for updates.

It might be time to get some burger buns in early this week though just in case.

Enjoy the weather and stay safe this bank holiday weekend by remembering to adhere to HSE guidelines on social distancing and more. For more details click here: