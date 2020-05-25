BREAKING: Three new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick - but no deaths reported overnight nationally

THERE are three new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick this evening - leaving the total number of people infected locally at 619.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has reported no new deaths from coronavirus overnight, leaving the total number of fatalities across the country standing at 1,606.

Some 59 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, meaning there are 24,968 confirmed cases country-wide.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of the cases, some 3,225 people have been put in hospital, with 394 of these transferring to intensive care.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "The number of new cases and reported deaths over the past week indicates that we have suppressed Covid-19 as a country. It has taken strict measures to achieve this. It will take another week to see any effect on disease incidence that might arise from the easing of measures in Phase One.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, added: "According to research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, 61% of people think it likely that Ireland will experience a second wave of Covid-19. While Nphet continues to monitor the spread of Covid-19, both here in Ireland and internationally, ultimately it is the collective behaviours of each individual which will determine the course of this disease. The importance of regular hand washing, physical distance and cough/sneeze etiquette cannot be underestimated.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, consultant psychiatrist and HSE integrated care lead, said: "If a person is experiencing symptoms of any condition, including symptoms associated with conditions for which there are screening programmes, it is important to make early contact with you doctor and not await a routine screening appointment. GP clinics have remained open throughout the pandemic and will continue to be available to the public in these circumstances."