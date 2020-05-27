Juveniles questioned as stolen motorbike smashes into Limerick patrol car

TWO juveniles were being questioned at Henry Street garda station last night. It follows an incident which saw a stolen motorbike crashed into a garda patrol car.

The two males – both under 18 – were arrested at three o’clock on Saturday morning.

The motorbike was stolen in the Old Clare Street area of in Limerick city centre. Gardai responded to the pair as they were attempting to steal the bike, which then collided with the patrol vehicle.

If you have any information in respect of the incident, please telephone Henry Street station at 061-212400.

Elsewhere across the weekend, as sunshine and blue skies returned to Limerick, gardai issued a fresh appeal to observe social distancing rules.

Gardai at Bruff in south Limerick asked those who are taking in sites like Lough Gur and the Ballyhoura mountains to continue to keep the recommended two-metre distance from other people.

It comes with the recent relaxation of the rules of how far people can travel from their own homes, from 2km up to 5km.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has reaffirmed that the rule to keep two-metres apart from others remains in place here – despite World Health Organisation advice of 1m distance. Bruff gardai also urged motorists to be careful, as there has been an increase in cars on local roads.