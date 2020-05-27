Limerick solicitors donate €21,000 to charities hit by Covid-19

THE Limerick Solicitors Bar Association has donated €21,000 to local charities – many of which have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis, writes David Hurley.

Seven different organisations which provide a range of vital services and supports across Limerick have each received donations of €3,000 in recent weeks.

“It behoves us as an association to respond with generosity to these organisations and to this end the Committee has deemed it necessary to make an immediate donation in the total sum of €21,000,” explained Derek Walsh of Sellors LLP who is acting secretary of the Limerick Solicitors Bar Association.

The seven beneficiaries of the monies are Pieta House, ADAPT, Friends of the Elderly, St. Munchins Community Centre, Novas, Barnardos Childrens Charity and Rape Crisis Mid West Centre.

“Many of these organisations have been forced to cancel major fundraising events in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The Covid -19 pandemic has created a funding gap for many of these organisations who have endeavoured to adapt to deal with the limitations of lockdown. For example, Pieta house has moved its Darkness into Light event from May to August,” explained Derek Walsh in a update for members.