Elderly in Limerick can get personal alarms free of charge

GARDAI are advising those who have elderly relatives living along to consider acquiring a personal alarm. According to divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch, those aged over 65 may be entitled to have an alarm installed for free under Pobal’s Senior Alert Scheme.

“It’s very simple to apply for the personal alarm to be fitted in their home for free and the first year of monitoring is also free,” she said.

Users can opt for a bracelet or pendant-type device which they must wear at all times.

A small monitoring fee applies for each subsequent year the alarm remains in use.