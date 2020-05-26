Hunt Museum seeks help of the Limerick public in hour of need

LIMERICK’s Hunt Museum is seeking donations from the public to help it in its hour of need.

The popular building closed temporarily on March 12, and is unlikely to re-open until July 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It means a lot of its summer programme will not happen. ​

While some free educational material has been made available to people online, an appeal has been made for people to become friends of the Hunt Museum.

This will allow it to continue to operate and produce these online resources, as well as prepare for some activities this summer which comply with the necessary social distancing measures.

If you are interested in supporting the Hunt Museum by becoming a friend, please email friends@huntmuseum.com.

Alternatively, telephone the friends office on 085-1535732.