BREAKING: Just one new confirmed Covid-19 cases as four more die from disease nationally

JUST one new confirmed cases of Covid-19 has been reported in Limerick this Sunday evening – bringing the total number of cases in the county to 616.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of four more people have died from Covid-19. It brings the death toll to 1,608 in the Republic of Ireland.

Some 57 further confirmed cases of coronavirus have also been reported in this country, meaning 24,639 have been diagnosed with the condition.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of the national total, the average age of confirmed cases is 48 years, while 3,222 people have been hospitalised. Some 394 of these have been admitted to intensive care.