Gardai appeal for social distancing at Limerick hotspots

WITH sunshine and blue skies this Sunday, gardai have issued an appeal for people to observe social distancing rules if visiting local hotspots.

Bruff gardai have asked those who are taking in sites like Lough Gur and the Ballyhoura mountains to continue to keep the recommended two-metre distance from other people.

It comes with the recent relaxation of the rules of how far people can travel from their own homes, from 2km up to 5km.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday reaffirmed that the rule to keep two-metres apart from others remains in place here – despite World Health Organisation advice of 1m distance.

Bruff gardai have also urged motorists to be careful, as there has been an increase in cars on local road.