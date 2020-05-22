Irish Water works in Limerick village conclude three weeks early

IRISH Water’s project to upgrade the sewer network in Adare has been completed and normal traffic movement through the village has resumed.

This upgrade work was required to address capacity issues and improve operational performance. Following completion of the sewer extension works at the end of March – three weeks ahead of schedule – permanent road reinstatement was completed last month.

The project involved laying 365m of new sewer and seven manholes along from the main street southbound along the N21. The work was originally scheduled to take 12 weeks but its completion ahead of schedule was made possible by the support and co-operation of the local community working in partnership with the project team, contractors Shareridge, Limerick City and County Council and An Garda Siochána.

Gerry O’Donnell, Irish Water’s Regional Delivery Lead, said: "We are very pleased to confirm that the installation of the new sewer is complete. We would like to thank the local community, residents, homeowners, businesses and commuters for their patience and cooperation while these works were undertaken.

"We were able to deliver the extension works efficiently and safely through the support and understanding of the communities in Adare and its surrounds."

He said safety is a top priority for Irish Water and everyone involved in a project of this nature.

"We worked with our contractors and Limerick City and County Council - to ensure that the work was carried out in a manner that protected the public, road users and our workers.

“We would also like to thank the motorists who adhered to the advice regarding diversions which were in place for the duration of the work," said Mr O'Donnell.