BREAKING: Two new Covid-19 cases in Limerick as national death toll rises by 12

A further two confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick this Thursday evening – bringing the total number of cases in the county to 612.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of 12 people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,583 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Thursday, May 21, the HPSC has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,391 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "We have experienced six consecutive days of under 100 new confirmed cases in Ireland. This is very positive and demonstrates the extent to which the public’s actions have limited the spread of this disease.

"However, it is only through continued commitment to hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing that we will remain successful in suppressing the spread of Covid-19 through the community."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: "Most indicators continue to improve, with ICU and hospital admissions, number of cases per day and number of deaths per day continuing to decline.

"Prevalence of the virus remains low in the community. The reproduction number is well below one, so our task remains to maintain low transmission of the virus."