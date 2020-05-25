Limerick’s Haven Hub extends hours during Covid-19

THE Haven Hub suicide prevention group, based in Henry Street’s social service centre has altered its services in line with the Covid-19 restrictions.

Some 100 people have been trained through the hub in suicide prevention skills, with the facility continuing this coaching on a weekly basis free of charge through the video-conferencing internet tool Zoom to interested members of the public.

During the pandemic, the Haven Hub has extended its working hours to provide phone support seven days a week from 6pm to 3.30am for people struggling to cope. This can be reached at 085-2019250.

There are also two other committee members training in facilitation to increase the training opportunities provided by the Haven Hub over the coming months.

If you are interested in taking part in suicide prevention training email limerickhavenhub@gmail.com.