BREAKING: Seven new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as 11 more die from disease

A further seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick – bringing the total number of cases in the county to 610.

It brings to an end two consecutive days where just a single additional case of the disease has been confirmed in Limerick.

In an update this Wednesday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team said 64 new cases of the condition had been identified across the country bringing the total number of cases here to 24,315.

It also confirmed that it has been notified of an additional 11 Covid-19 related deaths. Tragically, this now means 1,571 are confirmed to have have died from coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "To date, 87% of confirmed cases diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. This is very positive news but should not deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families. In addition, it does not change the risk for any one individual who is diagnosed with the disease today, or in the future."

"Public health advice is there to provide everyone with the best protection possible. Please follow it and continue to protect yourself and each other," he added.