Public reminded of visitor ban in Limerick hospitals

THE University of Limerick Hospitals group has reminded the Limerick public that the ban on visiting its hospital sites remains in place.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors are not presently allowed at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), the University Maternity Hospital in the Ennis Road, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopedic Hospital.

This is being done in an effort to protect the safety of front-line staff battling coronavirus, and patients in the hospital.

Dr Collette Cowan pointed out the visiting ban at the hospitals is not affected by the activation of the first stage in the five-phase re-opening of Irish society and economy.

“The reasons for limiting movement within our hospitals remain as urgent as they were when the visiting ban was introduced in early March – to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community,” Dr Cowan said.

The only exceptions to the visitor ban are for parents visiting their kids in hospital, birthing partners of women in the delivery ward at the maternity hospital, those assisting confused patients, and people visiting patients who are critically unwell, something which will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Under the government’s roadmap, the resumption of normal visiting at hospitals is provided for in phase five of the roadmap, which is scheduled to commence on August 10.

Dr Cowan thanked the public for their support.

“We must remain vigilant about limiting spread of this highly contagious disease. It’s important that we don’t risk undoing everything society has done to flatten the Covid-19 curve. Let us all hold firm and follow the guidance that will minimise the risk to society in the crucial time ahead. I’m grateful that the visiting ban has been respected in our hospitals in the past two months, and appeal for your continued support,” she said.

The public are also being urged to keep the emergency department at UHL in Dooradoyle free for urgent treatment only – where someone is seriously injured or whose lives may be at risk.

Those with lesser injuries are first asked to consider local pharmacies, their GP, and the local injuries unit available at St John’s Hospital.