Do Not Consume Notice lifted for Limerick customers supplied by the Carrigmore Water Supply Scheme

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE) Irish Water, working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, have today confirmed that a 'Do Not Consume Notice' in place since May 9 for all consumers on the Carrigmore Water Supply Scheme due to elevated levels of nitrate in the water supply has now been lifted.

The notice applied to approximately 180 customers supplied by the Carrigmore Public Water Supply Scheme. All users of this Water Supply Scheme can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Limerick said, “We are pleased to confirm the lifting of this Do Not Consume notice following remedial works on the supply and the recording of satisfactory monitoring results. We understand this inconvenience this has caused and we would like to thank the local community for their patience and support as we worked in partnership with our colleagues in Limerick City and County Council to address this issue.”

We will continue to carry out ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply to safeguard this water supply for the future.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

Customers who have any additional queries can contact Irish Water at 1850 278 278