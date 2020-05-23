Support from the blogs as Limerick-based charity gets massive boost

SUICIDE prevention charity Pieta has honoured an internet ‘influencer’, who raised more than €90,000 in a tough time for them.

Dooradoyle-born fashion blogger Louise Cooney, who has more than 200,000 viewers on the internet social media web site Instagram​, used this platform to raise the money via people paying online.

On Monday, she presented the cheque to Pieta at its premises at Ard Aulin in Mungret.​

Mungret native and National Fundraising Manager for Pieta Kieran O’Brien approached Louise in the hope she could help, after its annual Darkness into Light fundraiser was cancelled due to Covid-19.

He said: “ ​It's unbelievable. She has really come up trumps for us. It’s an unbelievable amount of money she’s raised.”

Louise, who is isolating in Doolin, Co Clare, explained how suicide has impacted her personally.

She said her aunt, who lost her son, her cousin Nicky to suicide, recorded a video.

”She shared her story, and the message was powerful. People know how hard it can be. People were very generous. They donated. With Darkness into Light cancelled, that's a walk that raises so much money, and we were able to raise so much from our little fundraiser which was just amazing,” Louise, who is normally based in New York, told the Limerick Leader.

”I have a platform of over 200,000 followers on Instagram. I just wanted to help. The services there are really needed, especially the free ones,” she added.

Louise also thanked her followers from around the world who donated to her GoFundMe page, adding: “I'm really proud of my followers for doing something so good. Having gone through this before, that devastation will never leave. It's not something I feel happy about, but at least I've helped somebody else. That's what my aunt wanted to do.” To donate to Pieta, or if you require the charity’s support, please visit www.pieta.ie, or telephone 061-484444.