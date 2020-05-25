Guilty plea entered by Limerick man following crime spree

A SERIAL offender has admitted stealing thousands of euro worth of property from a large number of stores in the city centre.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Robert Allen, 25, of Glenbrook, Old Singland Road, Limerick pleaded guilty to a total of 15 charges relating to theft offences which occurred on dates between May 24, 2019 and October 5, 2019.

Judge Patrick Meghan was told Mr Allen, who has a large number of previous convictions, stole a variety of property including clothing, razor blades, cosmetics and small electrical items such has hair straighteners.

After John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, confirmed the guilty pleas were acceptable, the matter was adjourned to June 10, next when a sentencing date will be set.

In the meantime, each of the businesses are to given the opportunity to prepare and submit victim impact statements.