Ban for Limerick driver who had used cannabis

A MOTORIST who was observed driving erratically as he pulled into a service station had consumed cannabis, a court has heard.

Alan Graham, 48, who has an address at Davin Gardens, Caherdavin pleaded guilty, at Limerick District Court, to careless driving and drug driving at Dublin Road Limerick on March 31, 2019.

Sergeant Sean Murray said the defendant was observed driving erratically and that other cars were “forced to break” to avoid a collision when he swerved in front of oncoming traffic.

Following his arrest, Mr Graham, provided a sample of blood which confirmed the presence of cannabis.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client, who has 18 previous convictions, has a “long history of drug abuse” and had started a detox programme a short time before the offence.

He said Mr Graham was pulling into a service station and asked the court to note there was no collision or injuries.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a €750 year fine and the mandatory four-year disqualification.