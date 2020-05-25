Limerick whiskey firm donates hand sanitiser to the front-line

A LIMERICK whiskey company has come together with a similar firm in Clare to provide hand sanitiser to the emergency services.

Ballyclough-based Thomond Gate Whiskey and the Glendree Distillery, based across the border, have developed bottles of the 500ml sanitiser which they have given to critical services including the HSE and An Garda Siochana who are at the coal face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nick Ryan, founder of Thomond Gate Whiskey said: “We’re both passionate small businesses, with deep connections to our community, we felt there was little we could do alone but by working together we could make a small contribution to support the those working to keep us safe”.

He said the Covid-19 crisis has highlighted a new use for distilleries, not only to create traditional whiskey, gin and vodka, but now to provide support to critical services for high-strength alcohol.

“We have been able to source the ingredients and manufacture a 65% alcohol-by-volume alcohol-based hand sanitiser at the Glendree Distillery which we will be donating to the frontline. It’s in times like these when it’s so important for local people to pull together their resources to support each other, its only a small amount donated vs what is needed but we wanted to do our part,” he said.

Thomond Gate whiskey is a Limerick-based independent bottler, established by entrepreneur and spirits educator Nick Ryan from Ballyclough.

He’s working to revive Limerick’s whiskey producing heritage with future plans for a distillery.

In December 2019 he launched his whiskey with the next release in the summer.

Thomond Gate Whiskey represents the first drink of its kind for more than 100 years in Limerick.

The heritage pot still whiskey is based on one which ceased production on Shannonside in 1919.

The whiskey is on sale at Fine Wines in Limerick and at the Celtic Whiskey Shop in Dublin, with plans to bring it nationwide and export it in the near future.

Mr Ryan returned from working in the fintech and finance industries in London to set up the whiskey business, and was a participant on the government-supported Back for Business programme.

This assists entrepreneurs in starting and developing firms in Ireland.

Based in Feakle, Co Clare, the Glendree distillery was set up by father and son Paul and Alex Loudon in 2019.