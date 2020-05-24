Union makes call for rapid bus corridor in Limerick

GOVERNMENT should look to invest money in bus rapid transport in Limerick, rather than “put it into a hole in the ground in Dublin.”

That’s the view of the general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union Dermot O’Leary, who believes in a post-pandemic world, spend on public transport should be spread more evenly across the country.

He said it’s “time to take stock”, and instead of government only focusing on Metro North in the capital, it should look at guided bus routes in Limerick, Cork and other regional cities.​

Also known as a busway or tranway, bus rapid transit includes roadways which are dedicated to buses and gives priority to buses at intersections where buses interact with other traffic.

Mr O’Leary’s comments come with passengers on Bus Eireann services, for the time being, down by 90% due to the coronavirus pandemic.​

“It's surely time to take stock, to look at how we can, as a country, use our resources to the betterment of many transport projects, rather than place all our money, roulette style on red and hope the wheel will stop at our choice. We should look at ways of ensuring sustainable transport can be provided across the country,” Mr O’Leary wrote in a letter to the leaders of all the parties in Dail Eireann.

“Bus rapid transport, with Park and Ride offers the opportunity to solve severe congestion issues in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway at a fraction of the price of one unintegrated metro line,” he added, “Popular wisdom has it that Metro North is going to cost €5bn to €6bn. Why spend that kind of money on one project in Dublin, when that money could be used on several projects around the country including bus rapid transit in Limerick, Cork, Galway and Waterford.”

With a downturn likely following this pandemic, borrowing is likely, with rates at a low level.

Mr O’Leary said with this in mind, the whole country should benefit, as opposed to just Dublin.

“If we're going to borrow billions of euro for transport infrastructure, why are we putting it into a hole in the ground in Dublin with one line when we can balance it around the country,” he asked.

All this comes at a time when numbers on Bus Eireann services has dropped off completely, as people continue to follow advice to remain at home.​

A Bus Eireann spokesperson confirmed a drop in local passenger numbers in the order of 90%, as timetables have been changed from normal workday schedules to what we’re more likely to see at weekends.

“In order to ensure the safety of our staff and customers, Bus Éireann has introduced a significantly enhanced cleaning regime on board our vehicles and in our bus stations. We have also ensured physical distancing is observed by restricting seating capacity on our vehicles while also introducing revised queuing in bus stations around the country,” the spokesperson advised.

“Supplies of hand sanitizing gels and wipes continue to be distributed to all employees. As a further measure, we have also made face visors available to our drivers,” they added.

Bus Eireann and Irish Rail are the only operators currently running public transport services in and out of Limerick.

Following the onset of the pandemic, private providers have temporarily halted routes serving the city.