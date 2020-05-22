Hairdressers have one fewer client as Aisling shaves it off for Limerick Animal Welfare

HAIRDRESSERS will be working around the clock when they can open but one young woman who won’t need their services is Aisling Dillon.

The 21-year-old from Clonmacken shaved off her long strawberry blonde locks to raise money for Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW). Aisling said she only got her hair cut once in the last three years and it was half way down her back, about a half a metre in length.

“I have had spare time recently due to having college from home and my workplace closed for lockdown, so I wanted to do something for Limerick Animal Welfare because I heard they were struggling with low funds,” said Aisling. Her Go Fund Me page is called Shaving my head for Limerick Animal Welfare. To date over €2,000 has been raised.

Aisling has visited the sanctuary in Kilfinane in the past to walk the dogs.

“My family have always been animal lovers. LAW do amazing work for the animals by giving them shelter, food, maintaining their health and finding them loving homes. I think they deserve all the help they can get,” said Aisling, who is overwhelmed by the generosity of people.

“€2,000 is huge. I was totally shocked. I hadn’t expected so many generous donations. It was such a successful event and I’m only delighted to be helping such an amazing organisation,” said Aisling.

Her father, Gerard, was tasked with making her hair disappear.

“My dad shaved it for me out the back. We currently have the same haircut. The garden was covered with hair after.

“It was so strange! I quite literally felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. I am getting used to it though. I don’t know if I’ll ever go back to the mane of hair I had, it’s just so hassle free when you’re sporting a buzzcut,” said Aisling.

LAW sanctuary manager, Marie O’Connor said Aisling is a “fabulous young lady”. Marie describes it as an “amazing selfless gesture”. And badly needed as their funding has fallen by 50% due to their charity shops being closed. And Marie fears their already stretched service will be required even more in the future.

“There is not an increase in dogs being dumped but there is a huge increase in people buying puppy farm puppies at hugely inflated prices and the puppies are not vaccinated or microchipped. Vets are seeing a large increase in sick and unvaccinated puppies coming through the clinics. When everyone goes back to work I think there will be a huge number of unwanted dogs coming into rescues all over Ireland,” said Marie.