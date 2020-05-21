Limerick Civic Trust to host 'Virtual Table Quiz Fundraiser'

Limerick Civic Trust will host a 'Virtual Table Quiz' tonight, Thursday, May 28, at 8pm. Teams of four are encouraged to enter, at ten euro per person, but single people are also welcome, as they will be teamed up with others on the night.

All proceeds will support the work that Limerick Civic Trust does in Limerick City - maintaining and restoring historic street features, monuments, and buildings, and their project at 2 Pery Square - the People's Museum of Limerick.

"Grab a drink, a snack, three of your cleverest pals, and join us for a night of fun from your own home. Limerick Civic Trust needs your help to bridge our fundraising gap during this pandemic, and what better way to support the vital work we do on the historic streets of Limerick than enjoying a night of friendly banter and competition with your friends!" said Dr Rose Anne White, manager at the Trust and curator of its museum.

Everyone is welcome to take part. For queries and bookings, please email caroline@limerickcivictrust.ie .

