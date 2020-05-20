Limerick gardai issue warning following thefts from farms
There have been a number of thefts from farms in Limerick in recent days
GARDAI are investigating the theft of three gates from farmlands on the outskirts of Limerick city.
According to gardai, the farmer inspects his fields in Meelick on a regular basis and discovered the theft of the gates before any livestock wandered out onto the road.
In a separate incident, a strip grazer battery fence was stolen from a farm in the Kilfinane area while a horse box was taken from a farm in Abbeyfeale.
“Farmers should secure their property and patrol their land regularly. If anybody sees something unusual be it a person in the fields or a vehicle that doesn’t belong to the area they should get a good description of them and report it to their local garda,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.
