Ground work on Limerick's Project Opera could start next month

GROUND work on Limerick’s €300m Project Opera development could begin as early as next month.

It comes after tenders were today published for the preliminary works at the site.

Limerick Twenty Twenty, the Designated Activity Company behind the proposal, which may bring 3,000 jobs to the city, has confirmed that it has invited contractors to tender to demolish some of the buildings around the site, which bounds Patrick Street and Little Ellen Street.

It comes after An Bord Pleanala cleared the way for the huge development earlier this year, with Limerick Twenty Thirty saying today work on the scheme could begin in earnest “in quarter three” of 2020.

Acquired by the former Limerick City Council, Project Opera will be capable of employing up to 3,000 people across a 450,000 sq ft campus.

The lynchpin of the Limerick Twenty Thirty portfolio which includes several more city centre sites, Project Opera will be developed over a six year period, and will bee a huge skyscraper, a new city library, and restaurants.

Mayor Michael Sheahan said: “We all know the transformational impact that the Opera Site is going to have on Limerick. The timing couldn’t be better for this announcement as it comes in the midst of a really challenging period for us all and when we need to see such positive signs of recovery. This is a clear and definite signal of that.”

The chief executive of Limerick Twenty Thirty David Conway added: “The Opera Site is a huge programme, the demolition and enabling works will be as big as anything undertaken in the city centre. We are looking at a 3.7acre site in the heart of the city that is significant in scale and in sensitivity. There’s substantial demolition and clearing works to be done to prepare it for a LEED standard build, which is the world’s leading green-building project and performance management system. But it’s also much more than a demolition phase of the project, an enabling job. Also there’s a very substantial conservational aspect to this.”

He said a lot of attention will be paid to this, and the tender document stipulated any contractor must employ a conservation architect and archeologist to oversee work to the historic buildings on site, alongside a environmental manager to monitor works.

“That’s the level of respect and detail we are applying to this job and it will be a standard we will bring through the entire project,” Mr Conway said.

Denis Brosnan, who chairs Limerick Twenty Thirty added: “The public looked on at a half-built shell on Henry Street for years wondering if anything would ever be done to it and we got that turned around into a multi-award winning project within two years of the establishment of Limerick Twenty Thirty. The same will now happen with the Opera Site and it’s going to be a game-changer for Limerick.”

This first phase of the works will be done in consultation with the Limerick City and County Council Regional Waste Management Team to minimise waste generated on the project and the successful tenderer will have to commit to an employment charter that will ensure local communities benefit from any new employment opportunities that may arise from the project.

The demolition and enabling works scope includes installation of site hoarding and access gates to the full perimeter of the site; design and installation of traffic and pedestrian management systems; full site clearance to include the removal of all general waste, rubbish and debris from within buildings and lying in open areas around the site; design and installation of temporary and building stabilisation works and weatherproofing to buildings to be retained; careful demolition of buildings and structures and site grading and installation of a hardcore working platform for the next stage of the development.