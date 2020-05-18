Mother of Limerick murder victim passes away

THE mother of Limerick murder victim Jason Corbett has tragically passed away after battling a long-term cardiac illness.

Rita Corbett, who was aged in her early 80s, passed away yesterday evening, with her daughter, Tracey Corbett Lynch desctribing her as “courageous, resilient, beautiful and kind”.

“Go gently into the good night and be enveloped in the loving arms awaiting you,” she wrote in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.

The brave mum-of-eight contracted Covid-19 last month but had recovered from this.

My courageous resilient beautiful kind Mother, my biggest advocate closed her eyes for the last time last night. Go gently into the good night and be enveloped in the loving arms awaiting you. RIP Rita Corbett 1939 - 2020 pic.twitter.com/qGVKsH1QcO May 18, 2020

Rita is mother to tragic Janesboro man Jason Corbett, who was killed in the American home he shared with his second wife Molly Martens back in 2015.

Martens and her retired FBI agent dad Tom were found guilty of second degree murder and jailed, but have since been given leave to appeal their jail sentence which would have seen them caged for up to 25 years.