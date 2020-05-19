LABOUR councillor Conor Sheehan is calling for a general insurance indemnity against Covid-19 related claims to help get Ireland back to work and save jobs.

He said workplaces and businesses are being told they can’t get insurance cover for Covid-19-related claims.

“It is the issue of liability, and the duty of care. Any renewal of insurance will not cover that. It will be impossible for many businesses, and some public bodies to open without that insurance.

“We’ve seen this directly impact childcare providers and the same issue will arise to hotels and restaurants. They cannot take the risk of being liable for their employees or their customers becoming victims of Covid-19 if they are not insured against it,” said Cllr Sheehan. We must have a solution to that, some sort of indemnity, he said.

“A person can’t sue if they get the flu when visiting the local supermarket. We need to address that issue or businesses will not re-open when this phase passes.

“Labour is calling on the Government to provide a general indemnity for Covid-19, using the State Claims Agency. This would remove the immediate risk from insurance renewal. There would still be the usual reasonable care provision meaning the State could void the indemnity for reckless employers.

“The long-awaited childcare scheme for health workers fell apart within a day when insurers told providers they would not be insured for any claims related to Covid-19. Shops, hotels, pubs and restaurants are worried about the same thing. It is a major worry. We also don’t know if schools can reopen in September, and one of the main reasons will be insurance cover,” said Cllr Sheehan. “The government now needs to step in and use the State Claims Agency to indemnify against the risk of people getting Covid-19,” he concluded.