Limerick folk told: Get toddling for Barnardos!

PEOPLE in Limerick are being urged to join a major fundraiser for children’s charity Barnados.

Over the last 17 years, more than 3,000 kids in Limerick have taken part ​in the Big Toddle for Barnardos 2020.

But due to the coronavirus lockdown, things have had to change a little this year, with families asked to toddle in the comfort of their own home.

Fundraising director Mary Gamble said: “The Big Toddle for Barnardos has been our biggest annual fundraising event since its inception. Over that time, hundreds of thousands of children all across Ireland have toddled in their crèches, homes and communities to raise much needed funds for vulnerable children all over the country. It’s all about children helping children. Due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis and the closure of all childcare facilities, our Big Toddle event in creches has had to be cancelled. But we have adapted our Big Toddle to a “toddle at home” event which parents and toddlers can take part in from the comfort of their own homes.”

For more information, check out www.barnardos.ie/big-toddle. Alternatively, you can telephone 01-4530355.

Pictured is a previous Barnardos toddlers fundraiser!