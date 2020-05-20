Over €3k raised for Limerick Traveller  Covid help

OVER €3,000 has been collected to support Limerick Travellers during the coronavirus crisis.

Margaret Brien set up the Go Fund Me page entitled Limerick Minceir Traveller Covid 19 Support Group. In the space of five days the total stood at just over €3,300.

Ms Brien said they were raising funds for the purchase of sanitation products, outdoor disinfectant, boxes of gloves and small power hoses, kids and elderly activity packs for the “most vulnerable families that are currently living on halting sites in Limerick”.

“Given the overcrowding on these sites and lack of sanitation facilities and the capacity to self isolate, children and elderly people with underlying health conditions are at high risk of contracting this virus,” said Ms Brien.

She said those that are most vulnerable or at high risk do not have access to gardens or play areas in these overcrowded sites.

“Some are not in a position to go outside their caravans or bays due to the fear of contracting the virus.

“If people could donate what ever you can, please. It dosen’t matter how little to help keep the most vulnerable families safe and protected during these difficult times,” said Ms Brien.

Dr Sindy Joyce, the Limerick-based human rights defender, sociology lecturer and public speaker tweeted her support.

“Please give if you can, if you can't please share,” said Dr Joyce.