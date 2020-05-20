Limerick community groups urged to apply for funding aid

COMMUNITY and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises have been urged to apply for funding under a new stability fund.

Limerick City TD Kieran O’Donnell says some €35m is available in terms of support, with funding prioritised for those organisations most in need.

He said:​ “The fund will provide immediate, short-term cash flow to qualifying organisations which provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society and allow them to maintain their valuable services. As a society we depend greatly on these organisations and I would like to thank them for their contribution to the inspiring community response to the current crisis in Limerick.”

Applications for funding is now open.

“The funding for this initiative will be provided from the Dormant Accounts Fund and will provide a once-off grant to qualifying organisations,” Mr O’Donnell added.

Among the sectors which can benefit are those working in tackling addiction, disability and mental health, housing, homelessness and the community education sector.

Mr O’Donnell added: “The application process for the stability fund is straightforward. I would encourage all eligible charities, social enterprises and community and voluntary organisations here in Limerick to fully engage with the application process.” Email stabilityscheme@pobal.ie, or call 01-5117000.