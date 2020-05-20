Appeal to Limerick motorists to lock their parked cars

GARDAI are urging motorists to ensure their cars are properly secured and locked when parked – even for a short time.

The warning follows a number of recent thefts from parked cars in Limerick. In one incident, a jumper was stolen from a car which was parked at Pery Square in the city centre.

In another incident, an air compressor, car starter leads and an NCT exemption letter were stolen from a car which was parked overnight in the Prospect area.

“Never leave your car unlocked, leave nothing in it and physically check it before you leave it to make sure that it is locked,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.