Limerick man charged over seizure of gun in field

A YOUNG man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a firearm and ammunition in a field on the outskirts of the city last year, writes David Hurley.

Anthony Moran, 24, who has an address at Delmege Park, Moyross has been charged under the provisions of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, with suspicious possession of a sawn-off shotgun near his home on August 31, 2019.

The breach-loading single-barrel was recovered by gardai during searches of waste ground as part of investigations into a number of serious incidents in the Moyross area last summer.

Mr Moran, who faces three charges, is also accused of possession of a single 12-gauge shotgun cartridge at Delmege Park on the same date.

At Limerick District Court, Detective Garda Eoghan McDonagh of Mayorstone garda station said the defendant made no reply after he was arrested and formally charged in relation to the seizure.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy told Judge Carol Anne Coolican that a file had been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the matter and that it is to proceed on indictment before the circuit court.

She requested an adjournment of the case to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan, who was assigned under the legal scheme, said her client was consenting to the application.

She added that Mr Moran was not applying for bail.

Having noted the DPP’s directions, Judge Coolican adjourned the case to later this month.