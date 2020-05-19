Wat-er move from Limerick firm!

A LOCAL water company is giving a quarter of a million bottles of still aqua to hospital workers on the front-line in the fight against Covid-19.

The generosity of staff at Ballyneety firm Ishka Irish Spring Water is running over.

For the firm is distributing 250,000 bottles of its still water​ to staff at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), other local hospitals in the group, as well as medical centres across the east of the country.

The family-owned company said it wanted to show its appreciation for the massive efforts being made by those fighting the deadly condition.

Director of Ishka Irish Spring Water Denis Sutton said: “We chose our 250ml-sized bottles for this project as that’s what we always provide for marathons and other long-distance running events. We find it works for the athletes who can grab a bottle, enjoy a drink and then the bottle can be recycled, without them having to carry it along. In the same way, we hope healthcare workers will be able to grab a quick drink and recycle the bottle, without needing to keep track of where they’ve left it down.”

Delivery drivers are distributing 80 pallets of the bottles to 17 locations in the coming days.

Ishka Irish Spring Water water rises from protected, natural springs in Ballyneety, where it is filtered through the local bedrock.

The water is bottled at source, untouched by human hand, in a state of the art facility in the village of Ballyneety, which is the biggest of its kind in Ireland.

Ishka Irish Spring Water was founded in 1978 by Michael Sutton Snr and is managed today by its two directors Michael Sutton Jnr and Denis Sutton.

In 2007, it relocated to a new purpose built, state of the art, high technology facility in east Limerick.