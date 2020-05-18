Two women robbed by man with syringe in Limerick city
Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in connection with the incident
GARDAI have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery in Limerick city on Friday, May 15.
A garda spokesperson said shortly before 11pm, gardaí from Henry Street received a report of a robbery that had occurred.
"Two women were walking on Little Catherine Street when a man threatened them with what is believed to be a syringe. He demanded money from both women and left the scene with a small sum of cash. The women were not harmed during the incident," said the garda spokesperson.
An investigation was carried out by detective gardaí in Henry Street and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in Limerick on Saturday. He was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.
He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning at 10.30am.
