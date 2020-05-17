WATCH: Hugh who? Limerick hurler channels Love Actually for Milford Hospice

THEY MIGHT not be playing on the field but the Limerick hurlers are still entertaining us off it.

Midfielder Will O'Donoghue broke the internet with his take on the famous Hugh Grant dancing scene in Love Actually on Saturday night. And if you want more, more, more... then luckily for you there will be lots more fun videos in the coming days.

The Limerick senior and U-20 hurling panels are taking part in a "Hit the Woah for Milford Hospice” challenge to raise vital funds for Milford Care Centre.

"Hit the Woah" is a new viral dance craze that started on TikTok. It is when a dancer makes a quick, small circular motion with their fists and leans into a freeze position when the beat drops in a song.

Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch and Barry Nash got the ball rolling on Thursday night. See them all here

First up on Friday was Graeme Mulcahy who was struck by a lightning bolt.

Graeme Mulcahy is our 4th Senior Hurler to #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice join in the fun & daily routines of our hurlers.Dont forget donate to Milford Hospice https://t.co/HjOvE5OwNc#HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice#DonatetoMilford#LimerickGAA pic.twitter.com/K6UcvOBuEU — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 15, 2020

With his dance moves, roaming full forward Seamus Flanagan belongs in the club as well as Feohanagh-Castlemahon GAA club.

Seamus Flanagan shows us his moves with #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice join in the fun & great dance moves & donate to Milford Hospice https://t.co/HjOvE5OwNc#HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice#DonatetoMilford#LimerickGAA pic.twitter.com/nBVF4I7chV — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 15, 2020

Nifty corner forward Peter Casey did the continental drift.

Organisers saved goalkeeper's Nickie Quaid "Hit the Woah" video for Saturday night.

Nickie Quaid is first up this evening to shows us his #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice join in the fun & great exhibition of juggling & donate to Milford Hospice https://t.co/HjOvE5OwNc#HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice#DonatetoMilford#LimerickGAA pic.twitter.com/4CCBvylSjj — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 16, 2020

An early contender for best one yet is Will O'Donoghue's take on Hugh Grant's famous scene in Love Actually.

Will O Donoghue shows us really how to #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice join in with these amazing dance moves & donate to Milford Hospice https://t.co/HjOvE5OwNc#HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice#DonatetoMilford#LimerickGAA pic.twitter.com/ifo87tmytC — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 16, 2020

Silky corner forward Adrian Breen gives new meaning to the phrase being dragged through a bush backwards but he came out of it smelling of roses.

Adrian Breen is our last Senior Hurler for this evening to #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice join in the fun & great dance moves with hurleys & donate to Milford Hospice https://t.co/HjOvE5OwNc#HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice#DonatetoMilford#LimerickGAA pic.twitter.com/D4NCq3PesD — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 16, 2020

Each player will pass the woah onto another player until it moves through both panels. The challenge will be completed on May 31. See Limerick GAA's Twitter and Facebook pages every night for the new videos.

People are asked to donate to Milford here Fans are also asked to upload their own fun videos and follow #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Manager, John Kiely tweeted: "As always, thanks for the support everyone. Join in, enjoy the fun and donate."