WATCH: Hugh who? Limerick hurler channels Love Actually for Milford Hospice

Limerick midfielder Will O'Donoghue like you've never seen him before

THEY MIGHT not be playing on the field but the Limerick hurlers are still entertaining us off it.

Midfielder Will O'Donoghue broke the internet with his take on the famous Hugh Grant dancing scene in Love Actually on Saturday night. And if you want more, more, more... then luckily for you there will be lots more fun videos in the coming days.

The Limerick senior and U-20 hurling panels are taking part in a "Hit the Woah for Milford Hospice” challenge to raise vital funds for Milford Care Centre. 

"Hit the Woah" is a new viral dance craze that started on TikTok. It is when a dancer makes a quick, small circular motion with their fists and leans into a freeze position when the beat drops in a song.

Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch and Barry Nash got the ball rolling on Thursday night. See them all here

First up on Friday was Graeme Mulcahy who was struck by a lightning bolt.

With his dance moves, roaming full forward Seamus Flanagan belongs in the club as well as Feohanagh-Castlemahon GAA club.

Nifty corner forward Peter Casey did the continental drift.

Organisers saved goalkeeper's Nickie Quaid "Hit the Woah" video for Saturday night.

An early contender for best one yet is Will O'Donoghue's take on Hugh Grant's famous scene in Love Actually.

Silky corner forward Adrian Breen gives new meaning to the phrase being dragged through a bush backwards but he came out of it smelling of roses.

Each player will pass the woah onto another player until it moves through both panels. The challenge will be completed on May 31. See Limerick GAA's Twitter and Facebook pages every night for the new videos. 

People are asked to donate to Milford here Fans are also asked to upload their own fun videos and follow #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Manager, John Kiely tweeted: "As always, thanks for the support everyone. Join in, enjoy the fun and donate."