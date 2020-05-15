Axed Limerick Debenhams workers set for further industrial action

THE union representing the majority of Limerick’s Debenhams former workforce have said they’ll ensure its city premises cannot go back to “business as normal”.

It comes as more than 50 of the 100 axed retail workers from the trader in Limerick held a one-hour protest this Friday lunchtime to urge Debenhams parent company in Britain to step in and pay their redundancy dues.

Organised by the Mandate trade union, it was supported by local TDs Maurice Quinlivan and Kieran O’Donnell, Senator Paul Gavan, plus Cllrs John Costelloe and Sharon Benson. The Limerick Trades Council was also present.

Debenhams’ company put its Irish ​operation in liquidation in a move which has shuttered its 11 stores here, including at the landmark O’Connell Street building in Limerick.

Mandate organiser Karen Wall said the union will be “very inventive” with further industrial action.

“We will be looking at what they seek to do with these leases while we have unfinished business,” she said, “​It was despicable what the company did. It was very opportunistic to shut down in the middle of a pandemic. Workers with up to 40 years service got an email of a morning to say they no longer have a job.”

Throughout the protest, car, bus and van drivers blew their horns in support of the staff, while CostCo, based in Carew Park provided bottles of water to the demonstrators.

Ms Wall added: “Even during this​ pandemic, people can see these workers deserve to be treated properly. It's not the first time big companies have walked away in Ireland. We are sick of it, it's about time they paid.”

At present, as the company is in liquidation, workers will need to apply for their redundancy entitlement through government channels, with Mandate saying attempts to open dialogue with the joint liquidator Kieran Wallace have so far proven fruitless.

Ger Quaid, who worked at Debenhams for 13 years, said: “There's the frustration of how it was communicated, the lack of engagement, the lack of consultation which they are obliged to do. There is anger at the insistence before a liquidator was even appointed that the staff were to be terminated before any assets were realised or investigations took place.”

Liquidator Mr Wallace did not return a request for comment.

But Debenhams Ireland had previously told the High Court it had “no option” but to wind the firm up.