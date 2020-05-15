WATCH: Well-known Limerick band unveil new track

A WELL-KNOWN Limerick band have unveiled the third single from their upcoming album.

Limerick trio Bleeding Heart Pigeons’s new song ‘All for the Best’, comes from their album Stir, which will be released next Friday.

The group says the album marks a “new, independent chapter”.

The alcum was was written and recorded in a small converted farm-shed in rural West Limerick, and was produced by the band’s Mícheál Keating.

The group rely on an eclectic range of influences, from the synth-pop of Talk Talk and New Order to the layered indie-rock of Grizzly Bear, to the atmospheric electronics of Boards of Canada.

Having been signed to Virgin Records as teenagers, Bleeding Heart Pigeons have since gone independent.

Stir will be released on double vinyl and digital on May 22 on their new label Hlym Records.

Watch the video for the new single here: