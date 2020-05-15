WATCH: Limerick hurlers 'Hit the Woah' for Milford Hospice

FORGET about the guests on the Late Late Show - everybody is wondering who will be the next three Limerick hurlers dancing tonight!

The Limerick senior and U-20 hurling panels are taking part in a "Hit the Woah for Milford Hospice” challenge to raise vital funds for Milford Care Centre. See Limerick GAA's Twitter and Facebook pages for the videos.

For those of us of a certain age, "Hit the Woah" is a new viral dance craze that started on TikTok. It is when a dancer makes a quick, small circular motion with their fists and leans into a freeze position when the beat drops in a song.

Limerick captain Declan Hannon stared the ball rolling on Thursday night by putting a new spin on the monotony of mowing the lawn.

All @LimerickCLG are delighted to be supporting @MilfordLmkCC and “HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice” get involved, send us your videos and have some fun. Please see link below to donate. Michael Flatley is safe enough. Enjoy ☀️ #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice https://t.co/QOoVENwUL6 pic.twitter.com/AhfBYWdRIc — Declan Hannon (@DecHannon) May 14, 2020

Next up was Barry Nash who gave a new meaning to his position of half back.

Barry Nash is our 3rd Senior Hurler to #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice join in the fun & spin Right Round & donate to Milford Hospice https://t.co/HjOvE5OwNc#HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice#DonatetoMilford#LimerickGAA pic.twitter.com/UdXq2fsfaD — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 14, 2020

Cian Lynch is no stranger to TikTok and once again he doesn't disappoint with a carefully choreographed piece even featuring backing dancers.

Each player will pass the woah onto another player until it moves through both panels. The challenge will be completed on May 31. Declan, Barry and Cian have set a high bar for the three players tonight.

People are asked to donate to Milford here Fans are also asked to upload their own fun videos and follow #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Manager, John Kiely tweeted: "As always, thanks for the support everyone. Join in, enjoy the fun and donate."