Sadness as tribute paid to Limerick woman who died in fire tragedy

A LIMERICK priest said they are supporting the family of a woman killed in a fire tragedy through "prayer and love".

Fr Michael O'Shea said he knew the late Ann Collins, of Ballyorgan and formerly of Kilfinane. Mrs Collins, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at her home on Wednesday afternoon.

"The parish is in terrible shock. We are all supporting the family by prayer and by our love but it is a terrible shock to the whole community of Ballyorgan and Glenroe," said Fr O'Shea, who sadly was called to the Collins home.

"I was there for a while. We blessed her and prayed with the family, God love them. We are there for them in prayer and we're supporting them in our thoughts and prayers," said Fr O'Shea.

Two units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue from Kilmallock attended the scene for a number of hours as did paramedics from the National Ambulance service. Gardai from the Bruff district also attended.

"We can just be there for one other. It's a tragedy. We have no words really to describe it only that it is shocking and so sad. They are in our prayers and we will do whatever we can do for them," said Fr O'Shea.

It is understood that Mrs Collins' husband Michael had gone out to get some messages at the time. When he returned he raised the alarm.

"I knew them both. They came to Kilfinane church. They are very quiet people with a deep faith," said Fr O'Shea.

Ms Collins' passing is deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons, daughters, grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral is private due to the current restrictions.

May she rest in peace.