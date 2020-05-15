BREAKING: Limerick man found dead after fall from ladder

A COUNTY Limerick man has died after falling from a ladder, gardai have confirmed this Friday morning.

A garda spokesperson said it is a "tragic accident".

The sad discovery of the man aged in his early seventies was made on Thursday afternoon in Kilduff, Pallasgreen.

He was last seen in the locality on Sunday, May 10. It is not known when the accident happened. However, he was found lying beside the ladder at around 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon and emergency services were called.

It is understood that a post mortem is taking place this Friday morning.